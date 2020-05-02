WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals How He Wants To Retire

The Undertaker has provided another hint to suggest that his in-ring days could be behind him. As documented by Ringside News, he shared some information about his plans during WWE Network’s upcoming documentary on his career The Last Ride, in which he revealed plans to retire on a high.

“I’m gonna go out with a match fitting The Undertaker. That’s what separates being good — great — and being a legend.”

While the quote is shrouded in “The Phenom’s” trademark ambiguity, it comes after recent comments from Kurt Angle, who revealed that he’d talked to The Undertaker about this very subject after “The Deadman’s” ill-fated match against Goldberg back in 2019.

According to Angle, he recommended AJ Styles as an opponent for The Undertaker, as “The Phenomenal One” has a tendency to bring out the best in all of his opponents.

The Undertaker and Styles ended up competing against each other in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and stealing the show. While it wasn’t a wrestling match in the traditional sense due to its cinematic qualities, it was very well received by the fans.

The Undertaker’s latest comments could indicate that he wants another acclaimed match, but some fans and pundits believe that the WrestleMania 36 match was a fitting end to the legend’s career, and maybe that’s the “fitting” kind of match he was referring to with his comments.

As the Ringside News report notes, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter weighed in on the situation, stating that the Styles match may have been The Undertaker’s swansong as he had a strong outing.

“There’s a lot of talk that [The Undertaker] wanted to retire on a good note because he’s had these bad matches. If that’s the case, this would be the way to retire.”

The Boneyard Match was also littered with symbolism and callbacks, suggesting that it was the superstar’s final appearance as a competitor. After defeating Styles, his iconic symbol appeared on a barn door, before he climbed onto his motorcycle and rode into the night.

The legend’s gimmick has always been inspired by the Old West, and the image of him on his vehicle was reminiscent of a cowboy riding into the sunset at the end of a western. However, “The Deadman” has hinted at retirement before with mysterious post-match rituals, only to end up returning at a later date.

Of course, The Undertaker’s comments will make more sense in the context of the full documentary. Fans have only been exposed to a glimpse of The Last Ride at the time of this writing, but the superstar promises that the film will provide answers when it airs later this year.