Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Curves In Steamy Bikini Photo

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders continued to scintillate her Instagram followers with steamy posts. She showed off her body in a new bikini picture that gave fans a view of her assets and chiseled figure.

The model has used downtime in recent weeks to focus more on social media and engaging with her fans. Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – built a name for herself as a competitive golfer and has always focused on fitness. The TV personality has never been shy about posting revealing photos on Instagram, but has upped the ante over the past month with a flurry of lingerie and swimsuit posts.

In her latest post, Sonders offered fans a glimpse of her body in a swimsuit snap that appeared to be taken at home. The 33-year-old stood in front of a large window with the shades drawn, and her entire body was in frame. She wore her long brunette hair down and held her left hand to the side of her head, which was turned to the right as she stared away from the lens. There was a dark hair scrunchy on her right wrist.

Sonders wore a dark metallic bikini with high-waist bottoms, and clear high heels. Her sculpted abs were outlined by the swimsuit bottoms. The white backdrop helped the fitness model’s bronzed legs and defined midsection pop in the photo. She included a caption that referenced putting in work at home to get fit.

Many of the former golfer’s 462,000 followers showed their approval for the spicy shot. Sonders earned more than 6,600 likes in just over five hours after posting. She received over 160 comments as her replies were swarmed with heart and tongue emoji. Multiple fans joked about the fitness model being out of shape. Fellow Fox Sports analyst, Brian Baldinger teased Sonders.

“Are you ever going to get back in shape Holly; or are you content just to slug it out?” he wrote.

“Is that a baby bump?” one follower playfully asked.

The fitness model was the recipient of plenty of compliments as well.

“I must tell you (as a fitness trainer) that you have an insanely gorgeous body,” a fan responded.

“Walkin on stilts,” another wrote, referring to her long legs.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Sonders uploaded a series of spicy bikini pics from previous photo shoots. In one image she wore a blue top while she laid on a putting green, and used six golf balls to cover up below the waistline.