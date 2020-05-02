‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Video Preview: Victor & Nikki’s Love

The Young and the Restless weekly video preview for the week of May 4 through 8 teases classic episodes reliving the highlights of Victor and Nikki Newman’s dramatic love story.

For nearly 40 years now, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have been in love with each other. Victor even declares that their mutual adoration for each other was love at first sight, and Nikki happily agrees with the handsome businessman. Through it all, Victor has been Nikki’s knight in shining armor.

While things aren’t always roses for these two, they always end up finding their back to one another even when it seems like there’s no turning back. They share Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and nick (Joshua Morrow). Although both Nikki and Victor have had other love affairs and children with other people, their family together ends up being their core group. Because of that, others like Abby (Melissa Ordway), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Dylan feeling like they’re on the outside looking in.

He’s caused her plenty of tears and anger, but Nikki still loves Victor with all her heart. She first caught his eye stripping at The Bayou, and although Victor did not set out to make her his wife, eventually, they did marry, and their union changed the course of Nikki’s life forever. Victor showered his new woman with expensive gifts, and she took lessons on how to be a lady while spending her time playing the piano. Later in their life, Nikki decided to try her hand on stage again and performed a teasing show in front of Victor when he was with somebody else, and she was with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Things are a bit rocky for them right now because Victor accused Nikki of causing problems by telling Victoria that Adam is the one who killed AJ all those years ago in Kansas. Nikki always ensures that she protects her children, and she wasn’t sorry for giving Victoria the details. However, she and Victor still seemed like they were united to get through the storm together.

The last time Victor and Nikki got married, it really wasn’t for the right reasons, but they went through with it anyway. For a while, Victor and Nikki experimented with an open marriage. Still, Victor wasn’t thrilled with Nikki’s affair with contractor Arturo Rosales (Jason Canela), and eventually, they began to enjoy a real union again without others involved. For now, things seem okay, and it looks like these two may get to spend their golden years together.