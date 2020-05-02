Bru Luccas Sizzles In Daisy Dukes & Revealing Bikini Top

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to share a smoking-hot photo while clad in a bikini top and Daisy Dukes. The sexy update hit her feed on Friday afternoon, and her fans have been raving about it ever since.

The photo captured the model hanging out in Foster City, California. She sat on a white towel with blue stripes in a large patch of grass with a sparkling blue body of water at her back. Bru turned her head slightly and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare.

She held a tiny metal bottle in her hand, and her caption told fans that she was staying hydrated with a Purple Tree product. She ensured that all eyes were on her bombshell body in a skimpy outfit.

Bru stunned in a black halter-style bikini top with thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. It boasted small cups with ruching around the edges, which hardly contained her cleavage. The cups connected in the middle with two thin strings, leaving even more of her chest on display for the camera, though her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind. The sexy piece also allowed for her muscular arms to be put on display.

Her lower half looked just as hot with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that sat just below her navel. The dark denim shorts accentuated her small waist and taut tummy, while their high cut showcased her fit stems in their entirety.

She opted to go jewelry-free for the occasion, and rocked a light pink polish on her nails. Bru wore her long brunette locks in a sweeping style, and they cascaded down to her hip. She opted for a natural application of makeup, which included eyeliner, mascara, and a nude lip.

The photo has earned the model plenty of attention from her army of fans with over 52,000 likes and over 200 comments in only a few hours. Some followers commented on the product that she was promoting, while many others raved over her gym-honed figure.

A few others were left speechless and chimed in with flame, heart, and star emoji instead of words. Comments for the Brazilian babe were left in a mix of Portuguese and English.

“Very very attractive and beautiful figure,” one fan commented with a series of kissy face emoji.

“What a beauty,” a second social media user complimented with a single flame in the caption.

“Right next to my house! You look amazing,” another fan pointed out.