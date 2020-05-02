Irina Dreyt Shows Off Her Gym-Honed Abs In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Russian bikini model Irina Dreyt recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1 million followers with a very hot picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Friday, May 1, Irina could be seen rocking a stylish black bikini, one that allowed her to put her enviable abs on full display. That’s not all, but the skimpy garment also enabled her to show off a glimpse of her lean legs.

She sported a full face of makeup to complement her bikini but considering the outdoor, daytime photoshoot, she chose subtle shades. The application comprised a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sunkissed skin. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude lipstick, lined eyes, and a thin coat of mascara. Irina finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She swept her brunette tresses to the left side and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple by only opting for a silver barbell in her bellybutton, which drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Sri Lanka, which indicates that it was a throwback. To strike a pose, Irina stood in front of a swimming pool, slightly tilted her head and closed her eyes.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the photoshoot was carried out by Mavrin Studios, one which she co-owns along with the Russian photographer, Alexander Mavrin.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 38,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and posted 370-plus messages to compliment her sexy body and stylish bikini.

“Omg, you are gorgeous, hot and the most perfect of all!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, you look gorgeous in black! I love this bikini, where did you get it from?” another user chimed in.

“You are so, so, so, so beautiful, I am gonna cry!” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, Irina. You are such a bombshell. You should rule the Russian modeling industry,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “amazing figure,” and “my wife,” to praise Irina. Some fans also expressed their admiration for her by using hearts, kiss, and fire emoji.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the upload, including Nata Lee and Viki Odintcova.

Irina has been posting a lot of throwback snaps during the lockdown. Not long ago, she shared a beautiful snapshot of her getaway in Italy, one in which she was featured rocking a black sports bra with matching shorts.