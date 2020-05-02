Donald Trump Has ‘Lost Whatever Remaining Shred Of Sanity He Once Had,’ Columnist Says

In a Thursday piece for Vanity Fair, columnist Bess Levin argues that President Donald Trump‘s recent meltdowns are a reflection of the decline of his mental state. Levin points to Trump’s recent disinfectant comments as well as reports that he lashed out at his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and suggested they reflect that he has “lost whatever remaining shred of sanity he once had.”

In response to reports of his alleged meltdown at Parscale, Levin claims Trump focused much of his rage on media journalists that reported on the purported encounter. This rage, Levin says, sounded like a mental asylum inmate explaining that he “doesn’t actually belong here.”

In particular, Levin pointed to a tweet Trump sent out on Thursday in which he lashed out at CNN.

“Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense. Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS!”

According to CNN, Trump’s anger at Parscale stemmed from his declining poll numbers amid his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The publication cites three people close to the matter who allege that Trump yelled at Parscale over the phone and threatened legal action against him. Parscale claims that Trump did not scream at him, although he stopped short of denying that the pair got into an argument or that he was threatened with a lawsuit.

“There’s absolutely no daylight between us,” Parscale said.

As @navigatorsurvey finds Trump job approval at NEW LOW in daily tracking during pandemic (42% approve/56% disapprove), how are voters describing his response? MOST say:

Self-absorbed

Unprepared FEWEST say:

Honest

Compassionate

Competent pic.twitter.com/1SMyxjdRP4 — Jefrey Pollock (@jefpollock) April 25, 2020

In a piece for The Atlantic, David A. Graham wrote that Trump realizes that — at this point in the 2020 primary — he is losing to Joe Biden. While Trump denies the polls numbers, which suggest a decline in his approval, and appears confident in public, Graham claims that behind closed doors, his campaign in turmoil.

Graham also says that Trump faces trouble stemming from the landscape of the 2020 election, which is different than the one he carved out a victory from in 2016 when he ran against the status quo.

“In 2020, he is the status quo, and it’s a status quo that is getting worse by the day, as measured by economic indicators and death toll.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, conservative columnist Matt Lewis claimed that Trump is finally coming to terms with the fact that he could lose to Biden in 2020. Lewis points to recent polls that put Biden behind Trump as well as his low favorability compared to the former vice president.