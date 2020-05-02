Bravo Releases Explosive ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Virtual Reunion Trailer

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s highly-anticipated reunion are ready for its May 10 premiere.

The Inquisitr previously shared the three-part reunion was taped virtually this year. Although the housewives wrapped Season 12 last fall, they were scheduled to return for the special in March. However, filming was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RHOA‘s reunion was filmed at the housewives’ homes. Cast members, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss were all onscreen in the opening scene of the trailer. The clip showed all of the women wearing white outfits as they join the call. Host and RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen was in the middle, wearing a blue blazer and tie, per Hollywood Life.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer kicks off with the cast showing off their outfits and rooms. Several of them had silver couches and wall art in the background. Some of the housewives also had flowers and sparkly decor behind them. Leakes kicked off the conversation by making sure her castmates see her on-screen. She was wearing sparkly earrings and AirPods as she gushes about her own appearance.

“Here I am, fabulous and ready to slay,” Leakes said. “Get into it, girls.”

After Leakes’ appearance, the teaser showed some of the explosive fights the ladies will endure. Moore was seen yelling at Marlo Hampton, who’s also in attendance. As the rest of the cast had shocked looks on their faces, Moore said Hampton has “never had a man” since she joined the show. During the season, Hampton and Leakes expressed their opinions about Moore’s husband, Marc Daly.

Williams also had a serious issue to address with one of the women during the reunion. Season 12 caused a divide between Williams and her former friend Marcille. She claimed Marcille brought up her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, while they were having a disagreement. Even though Marcille apologized on the show, Williams felt they couldn’t come back from the altercation.

“First of all, I will never forgive you for ever speaking on my child,” Williams exclaimed as she moved towards the camera. “Do you see me? Do you hear what I am saying?”

Marcille then denied she ever spoke ill about her daughter.

The reunion will also allow Leakes and Burruss to discuss their issues with one another. Burruss hinted back in April the blowup between the two was so intense she predicted they would no longer have a cordial relationship. In the trailer, Burruss said she’s “embedded” in Leakes’ brain. She was also yelling during the scene, which caused Leakes to log out.