Nick Cordero Faces Tracheotomy Procedure As He Hits 1-Month In The ICU With Coronavirus

Actor Nick Cordero has now been unconscious and in a hospital ICU for a month battling coronavirus. On Friday, Nick’s wife Amanda Kloots shared a new round of updates as she continues to root for her husband to recover.

Nick has been struggling due to a number of complications caused by COVID-19. He recently had his right leg amputated due to blood clotting and blood pressure issues, and Amanda has shared that they have also learned that there has been substantial damage to his lungs.

Now, Amanda detailed that the doctors wanted to put in a tracheotomy tube and that was slated to happen on Friday afternoon. As People Magazine recaps, Amanda explained that putting in the trach tube would allow the doctors to take Nick off of the ventilator that he has been on for the past month.

Getting the trach tube would allow Nick to breathe without using his throat, nose, or mouth. In addition, it would get a lot of tubing and equipment off of his face, which should allow him to feel more comfortable.

Amanda said that the doctors had worked toward doing this procedure previously, but obstacles arose. She was hoping that the trach procedure would be able to begin around 3:15 on Friday afternoon and she promised updates after it had happened if it went as scheduled.

As of this writing, Amanda had not shared any further details about whether the procedure happened as scheduled. However, late Friday afternoon she did share a trio of photos to her Instagram page showing her at the beach with her baby boy Elvis.

The photos showed Amanda and Elvis by the ocean, an outing she said was much needed. She also shared that she had gone to the hospital to pick up Nick’s personal items. She explained that she decided she wanted to have those items at home with her rather than leave them at the hospital.

Amanda put on a necklace with a large medallion that had belonged to Nick’s father, and she also put on a pinky ring that she had given her husband for his most recent birthday. She noted that anything that helps her feel closer to him right now helps her feel better.

The actor, known for his work in Waitress, Rock of Ages, and Bullets Over Broadway, is 41 years old and had no pre-existing conditions. Amanda has said that she’s not giving up and Nick’s doctors aren’t giving up either.

Amanda has been posting frequent updates since Nick’s hospitalization began, and the couple’s supporters will be anxious to learn more over the weekend about the latest procedure and the medical team’s plans to help him fight his coronavirus battle.