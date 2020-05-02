Christina Milian Sizzles In A Pink Savage X Fenty Bralette

Actress and pop star Christina Milian tantalized her 6.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a bold pink ensemble from Savage x Fenty. Christina is one of the ambassadors for the brand, as her caption indicated, and she showcased one of the looks in her latest double update.

Christina appeared to be whipping something up in the kitchen, and had a cutting board with some diced onions and tomatoes in front of her. Her clean and modern kitchen was visible behind her, with gray subway tiles, white countertops and black cabinets along the bottom. Christina’s ensemble was a burst of color in her otherwise neutral space.

She rocked a bright pink bralette top with a subtle pattern on it. The top dipped low in the front, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and had thin straps that stretched over her shoulder. Two delicate buttons went down the middle of the bralette, right below her cleavage, and the vibrant hue looked stunning against her skin. She also drew more attention to her cleavage with her choice of accessories, as she layered several gold necklaces, including one that dipped between her breasts.

She paired the bralette with matching leggings that had a thick waistband with the brand name written on it. Most of Christina’s lower body was obscured by the countertop, but fans could see a hint of the colorful bottoms.

Her long curly locks hung down in a loose, casual style, and she seemed absolutely radiant in the shot. She had a soft pink gloss on her lips, and minimal eye makeup.

In the second snap from her update, Christina moved away from the counter a bit to show off more of the ensemble. The bottoms seemed cozy, but still had a figure-hugging fit that showcased her curvaceous physique.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 197,400 likes within just five hours. It also received 1,524 comments from her fans.

“Omg you are an absolute timeless stunner,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re glowing,” another follower commented.

“What a beauty,” one follower added.

“You have the cutest smile,” another said.

Christina has been keeping her followers updated during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling posts, including many showing off her various outfits. Two days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple Instagram update in which she rocked a corset vest and skinny jeans covered in a unique splatter pattern. The sizzling look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Christina took three smoking-hot shots in her backyard.