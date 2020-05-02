WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s Next Feud Revealed

Brock Lesnar has been absent from Monday Night Raw since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Due to the current pandemic and part-time status with the company, “The Beast Incarnate” is also unlikely to return in the near future, but his next feud has reportedly been set in stone.

According to Tom Colohue on a recent edition of Sportskeeda‘s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Lesnar will enter a program with Bobby Lashley when he returns to the squared circle. The feud feels long overdue given that both performers have impressive MMA credentials, and many fans will be pleased to see it happen, assuming that it goes ahead.

However, WWE must now focus on turning Lashley into a believable threat for Lesnar in the coming months. While it shouldn’t be too difficult since “The All Mighty” is a legitimate fighter, his stock isn’t at its highest right now following his loss against Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36.

Lashley has also been used in soap opera-esque storylines in recent months which have polarized fans. Last year, he was revealed to be having an affair with Lana, which resulted in him feuding with Rusev for months. The storyline culminated with Liv Morgan returning to television to declare her love for Lana during a controversial Monday Night Raw wedding segment.

A match with Lesnar could be the company’s way of rewarding Lashley after participating in a storyline that saw him receive real-life death threats and abuse from fans. The superstar has also wanted a match against “The Beast Incarnate” for a long time.

As quoted by WrestleTalk, Lashley previously stated that he’s endured WWE’s comedy storylines because he hopes they lead to Lesnar eventually.

“[A match with Brock Lesnar] is the only reason I came back [to WWE] so everything I’m doing around it, I don’t even know why I’m doing. I’m just doing whatever I need to do to get to that match — whether it’s singing, bringing my sisters on or playing that nonsense. They’ve held me back this long and I don’t know if it’s a point of paying dues here. I don’t care what it is, I’m going to get that match.”

Lashley came close to a match with Lesnar at this year’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. However, Ricochet ultimately got the opportunity after winning a qualifying match on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Many fans wanted Lashley to receive the shot, however, as the Ricochet bout ended in a matter of seconds, with Lesnar squashing his opponent.