Sam Lloyd Dead, ‘Scrubs’ Actor Dies At 56 After Battle With Cancer

Sam Lloyd is dead.

The actor best known for his role as the despondent singing lawyer Ted Buckland on the NBC comedy Scrubs passed away this week after a battle with cancer, a co-star announced on Friday.

Lloyd Was Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer Last Year

News of Lloyd’s death was shared on Friday by fellow Scrubs star Robert Maschio, who shared a picture of the two together in what he said were “happier days.”

Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd pic.twitter.com/zuXyXi19sI — Robert Maschio (@robertmaschio) May 1, 2020

Lloyd was diagnosed last year with lung cancer that had metastasized to form a brain tumor. As People magazine reported, the actor had been suffering from headaches that he originally thought were brought on by fatigue from taking care of a new baby at home. But a doctor’s visit led to a cancer diagnosis, and one that was at an advanced stage.

Some friends and former colleagues started a GoFundMe page for the actor, sharing information about how quickly the cancer had advanced.

“The doctor thought the pain might be sinus-related so he ordered a CT Scan. The scan revealed a mass on Sam’s brain. Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The campaign ultimately raised more than $159,000 — far ahead of the $100,000 goal.

As AV Club reported, Scrubs producer Tim Hobert shared a report in March that Lloyd’s condition had grown worse, and that he had to be taken to the hospital and put on a breathing tube after suffering complications.

“Through all of this, Sam has continued to fight and his wife, Vanessa, has never left his side, spending nights sleeping in a chair in the corner of the room,” Hobert wrote.

Lloyd Was An Accomplished Actor

Though he was best known for his role in the long-running NBC comedy Scrubs, Lloyd had a long resume that started with a series of separate appearances on Night Court in 1988. As AV Club reported, Lloyd then moved into a series of other roles including a Seinfeld character named Ricky who was obsessed with TV Guide and the character Elaine Benes.

He continued with a series of roles throughout the 1990s, including appearances on 3rd Rock From The Sun and Mad About You.

Lloyd also missed out on a role on the comedy Spin City, but formed a friendship with show creator Bill Lawrence at his audition that led to a role on Lawrence’s next project, Scrubs. The AV Club report noted that Lawrence initially only cast Lloyd for a small guest part in the pilot episode, but he ended up with a recurring role as the down-on-his-luck hospital lawyer, who moonlighted as part of an a capella group.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

After word of his death was announced on Friday, a number of people took to social media to mourn Lloyd’s passing and remember him as a talented actor and singer. This included many who had met Lloyd and remembered his warmth and humor.