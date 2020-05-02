‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Spencer Gives Nikolas An Ultimatum

It hasn’t been an easy road for Nikolas Cassadine since he returned from the dead. General Hospital fans were thrilled to have this longtime character back. However, some in Port Charles have had a much harder time accepting his reasoning for not coming back sooner. One of them is his son, Spencer, who will be giving Nik an ultimatum that is expected to be quite a dilemma for him.

The Cassadines are used to a certain lifestyle, one that defines who they are and what their place is in life. At least that’s how they see it. That is exactly why Nikolas chose to stay away for three years leaving his loved ones thinking that he had died when Valentin shot him. The week of May 7 on General Hospital, the Cassadine prince will be taking stock of things, as Soap Central had indicated. This spoiler hints that Nik will be facing a dilemma in the coming days that will have him rethinking what is most important in his life.

Spencer has been dreaming about this day for the last three years. Will Nikolas live up to his sky-high expectations?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @NicolasJBechtel pic.twitter.com/JWX2t2syVh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 20, 2020

The recent print version of Soap Opera Digest goes even further by detailing how things will go down for Nikolas. Spencer writes a letter to his dad telling him that he has a choice to make; it’s either him or Ava. Maybe Spencer is just testing Nikolas to see how much he really means to his dad, but the choice that he is seemingly forced to make soon will be extremely difficult for him.

Nik would divorce Ava as soon as he could, however, there is the issue of the prenup in which she would get everything she has ever wanted. The magazine explains that Nikolas will assume that Ava will be more than happy to give in for Spencer’s sake, but that isn’t going to happen.

Ava doesn’t beat around the bush when she tells him that he can get his divorce to have his son back, but she will take him for as much as she can get hold of. These two have sort of grown just a little fond of each other, despite the fact that Nikolas thinks his marriage is a sham. Now he needs to figure out a way to have Spencer back in his life, but also to keep his Cassadine fortune as well.

General Hospital viewers are hoping that Nik and Ava will stay together and end up falling in love, but Spencer’s ultimatum throws a wrench into that scenario. He is still upset with Ava, and even though she has a soft spot for the boy, he wants nothing to do with her, let alone her being his stepmother.