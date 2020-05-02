Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion Will Be Honored With Their Own Days In Houston After ‘Savage Remix’

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce will become the newest Houston, Texas native to have their own days in the city.

According to Revolt, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Twitter the two powerhouses will be honored on two separate days. He wrote a series of tweets thanking Beyonce and Meg for their song and their charitable donation.

“#Htown’s @Beyonce & @theestallion dropped a new remix that is just #Savage,” he tweeted. “Because of both artists’ contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, & for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days. It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artists’ teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality. #HoustonStrong.”

Both Megan and Bey stunned their fans when they released the remix to Megan’s song. The original “Savage” was one of the tracks on Megan’s EP, Suga. Shortly after she shared the album with her fans, “Savage” became an instant hit with the help of TikTok. Her surprise remix, however, surpassed the original tune. After just one day, the song reached the number one spot on Apple Music as the platform’s most-streamed track.

Following the success of the song, Megan shared on social media how much working with Beyonce meant to her. She said her mother was a huge fan of hers before she passed away last year. Beyonce was also a large influence on Megan’s career. The rapper revealed her mom made her watch Beyonce perform so she can work on her own skills.

Megan was also proud of the moment because it happened early in her career. Last year, she received a surge of fame after her coined phrase, “Hot Girl Summer,” went viral. The phrase spawned a song with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign under the same name. “Hot Girl Summer” was one of Megan’s chart-topping hits in 2019. Her song went platinum back in December. That same year, Megan’s song, “Big Ole Freak,” earned a gold rating.

Since the pandemic caused multiple people in the world to stay under quarantine, Beyonce has been apart of multiple charity efforts. She appeared on several virtual television specials, including Disney Family Singalong. In addition to providing her voice, Beyonce has also been donating money to those in need during the pandemic. Forbes recently reported Beyonce partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $1 million for COVID-19 relief. The donation will specifically help those with mental health issues by directly donating to wellness and mental health organizations.