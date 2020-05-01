Carmen Electra Gets Sultry In A Racy Lace-Up Top In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Carmen Electra put her assets on display in one of her most recent Instagram uploads. The shot featured the former Playboy model showing some skin in a revealing top.

Carmen stared directly at the camera in the sizzling snapshot, her icy blue eyes wide. Her body was positioned directly in front of the lens, her curvaceous figure the center point of the photo. She lifted one arm and placed her hand behind her head, her other hand stretching across her chin with one finger on her lips. Her tanned arms were toned and sculpted.

Her nails were lacquered with a deep crimson polish. She wore several rings on her middle finger.

She wore a skimpy black top that featured a laced-up bodice from the neckline to the hem of the garment. The laces met right in the middle of the shirt, leaving open spaces that showed off Carmen’s buxom bust and ample cleavage.

Carmen’s hair was brunette at the roots, quickly transitioning to the platinum blond locks she’s known for and giving her tresses an ombre look. Her sleek strands cascaded down her shoulders in pin-straight locks.

Her light brown brows were groomed and shaped and arched over her eyes. She wore dark eye makeup, giving off a smoky eye vibe. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, hitting her brow bone. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. She wore a shimmer of shadow on the inner corners of her eyes.

Her cheeks were contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted with a peachy nude gloss. Her mouth was slightly ajar, and her pearly white teeth showed.

At the time of this writing, the sultry image racked up more than 55,800 likes and over 1,300 comments from her 1.1 million followers.

Her ardent fans flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower the model in praise and compliments for the throwback look. While some fans chose to comment solely with rows of heart-eye and flame emoji, others shared lengthier messages with the star.

“Forever crush,” wrote one social media user, punctuating their comment with a pink heart.

“So beautiful,” said another.

“Okay, i’m in love,” gushed a third follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to their post.

“All incredible: eyes, lips, and hairstyle,” commented a fourth fan.

Prior to this image, Carmen shared another throwback snap that featured her posing in a pink bikini top while holding a dripping ice cream cone.