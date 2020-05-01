Donald Trump Jr. Praises Planned Parenthood For ‘Courage’ In Addressing Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegation

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. offered rare praise of Planned Parenthood for speaking out on the sexual assault and harassment allegations leveled against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by Tara Reade, The Blaze reported.

“Planned Parenthood just did what the following people didn’t have the courage to do: Nancy Pelosi, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Gretchen Whitmer, Amy Klobuchar & Crooked Hillary,” he tweeted.

As noted by The Blaze, the people Trump Jr. mentioned have faced criticism for taking Biden’s side over Reade despite each of them supporting accusers of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. According to the publication, Reade has more corroborating evidence for her claim than the accusations leveled against Kavanaugh amid his 2018 confirmation hearings.

Trump Jr.’s comment was a response to The Daily Beast politics reporter Hanna Trudo, who reported on a statement from acting Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill.

“[We] believe survivors — and saying we believe survivors doesn’t mean only when it’s politically convenient,” McGill reportedly said.

As reported by The Hill, McGill stressed the importance of supporting and listening to survivors of “sexual violence.”

“We believe that survivors should be heard, listened to, taken seriously, and treated with respect and dignity…. Vice President Biden must address this allegation directly. Our country is hungry for leadership on this issue. Now is the time to give it to them.”

The statement claimed that allegations of sexual assault against anyone seeking elected office should be addressed “seriously” as a “systemic problem” as well as while holding a “sense of personal responsibility.”

Trump Jr. previously clashed with Planned Parenthood over a tweet by their branch in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania, which suggested that Disney needs a princess character that has experienced an abortion. While the tweet was later deleted, Trump Jr. attacked the comment for allegedly pushing identity politics on young children, The Cut reported.

We need Disney Princesses that let kids enjoy childhood rather than subjecting them to never ending identity politics. #DisneyPrincess — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

Trump Jr.’s recent comment comes just one day before Biden denied Reade’s allegations in a Friday statement and addressed them in an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. On the same day, Eva Murray came forward and accused Biden of sexually harassing her when she was 14 years old, as The Inquisitr reported.

Biden also faced pushback from the National Archives, where he claims any records of Reade’s alleged 1993 sexual harassment complaint is stored. According to a spokesperson for the agency, they do not have any documents from Biden’s Delaware Senate office, where Reade claims the alleged harassment and sexual assault occurred. Reade has pointed to the University of Delaware as the location of such records, which Biden has denied.