Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Pink Bikini For New Workout Video Series

Ainsley Rodriguez shared a new workout demonstration with her 2 million Instagram followers on Friday, wearing very minuscule “fitness” attire. In the shared video series, the Miami-based fitness model exercised outdoors near her pool and rocked a bright pink bikini while doing so.

In the first video of the series, Ainsley started with a set of bear hand walks to knee and shoulder taps. For this exercise, she got down onto the floor and propped herself up off the floor as she raised her knees. Then she walked her hands forward and back before she tapped her knees with them one after the other.

Then she did forward lunge claps into squats. For this exercise combination, she took a large step forward and then bent both legs. Then she lifted the knee of the front leg and clapped her hands beneath it. After that, she performed another lunge before she stepped back for a squat.

Next, she performed a set of snap jumps into a squat hold. She started these in the same position she assumed at the beginning of the first video in the series. Next, she jumped her feet forward and back a couple of times before got into an extremely deep squat. She held the stance for a couple of seconds before she repeated the exercise.

In the fourth video of the series, Ainsley knocked out a series of tabletop thrusts and tricep dips. With her back towards the floor, she lifted her hips into the air and kept herself suspended off the ground with her arms. When she lowered herself, she bent her elbows to complete the tricep dips.

In the last video of the series, Ainsley performed a set of huge jumps and landed in a squat each time. Then she crouched low as she walked back, taking large steps as she did so.

The post has been liked more than 12,000 times, as of this writing and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Ainsley ‘s fans expressed admiration for her chiseled physique.

” Wow, amazing training,” one person wrote before adding a thumbs-up emoji in the comment. “Your body is perfect, color skin too.”

A second fan commented on her surroundings.

“What a great place to be quarantined!!!” they wrote.

Others seemed intimidated by the difficulty level of the workout Ainsley shared.

“Umm excuse me miss, I am still on the beginner poolside workouts… these look like a death sentence,” a third person commented.

“First time (i think) that I didn’t try out one of your routines,” a fourth Instagram user wrote. “Just watching this alone got me out of breath???? Looks really tough.”