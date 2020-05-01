WWE Rumors: Latest News On Velveteen Dream Following Inappropriate Photo Allegation

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Velveteen Dream had been accused of sending an explicit photo to teenagers, aged 17, 16 and 15. The WWE superstar claims to have been hacked, but the accuser also stated that they spoke to someone on the phone who sounded just like him. Furthermore, the man’s number was the same area code as Dream’s. Now, a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the situation.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the report alleges that there is reason to suggest that the NXT superstar was involved in the incident, but nothing has been confirmed at time of this writing. However, the evidence put forth by the accuser matches up with their claims.

“What was authentic is the photos were real, the phone number being sent from was said by some to be his phone number (the area code was from where he was from), and there was a voice recording from one of them with what appeared to be his voice. Clark pretty much said it was his naked photo but that he never sent the photo to those people.”

In the leaked voice recording that emerged following the allegation, the man who sounds like Dream can be heard asking which school his accuser goes to. This suggests that whoever it was knew that the person he was talking to was underage.

The accuser also claims that they have more evidence that they’ll be taking to the police. There hasn’t been any word yet in regards to how the investigation is progressing, and Dream has remained tight-lipped about the situation since releasing his official statement on social media last weekend.

The company hasn’t released a statement yet either, presumably because officials want to see how the investigation unfolds before they make any decisions on how to proceed. Dream is also one of the fastest rising young superstars in WWE, and the company will be hoping that he was hacked and someone was impersonating him on the phone.

As noted by Wrestling-Edge, the allegations against Dream don’t appear to have affected his current push either. At the time of this writing, he is still the number one contender for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship. Prior to this situation occurring, he was being tipped by pundits to win the title. However, it remains to be seen if the negative publicity surrounding the superstar will result in WWE having second thoughts.