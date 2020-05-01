Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles Wearing A Striped Bikini In Quarantine

Instagram model Viktoria Varga has increased her output of sultry posts while quarantining due to the coronavirus outbreak. She looked stunning in her recent update where she took a selfie wearing a striped bikini top.

The Hungarian beauty has found inventive ways to continue her modelling career while posting from “Club Quarantine.” Varga has treated her followers to a variety of photos that showcase her slender figure. Recently, she has posed in lingerie, swimsuits, workout gear and topless in a bathtub. The images from her tub were part of a photo shoot she did via FaceTime last week.

In her latest post, the 28-year-old focused on her gorgeous face while still showcasing her tanned physique. The model took a selfie which captured the upper part of her body. Varga looked into the camera with her blond hair swept to the right side of her face and her head tilted in that direction. Her hair partially covered her right eye as she struck a sultry look. She snapped the shot indoors but the sun shone through the windows behind her, which caused the sunlight to seemingly envelope her face.

Varga wore an embroidered black-and-white bikini top with vertical stripes. The swimsuit popped against her dark complexion and the light shining from the windows. She included a single cloud emoji as the caption for the heavenly photograph.

The fashion designer’s 468,000 followers took notice of the angelic snap, and over 8,200 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over five hours after it went live. Comments poured in from fans of different nationalities as she received over 120 comments in multiple languages. Varga was praised from admirers in Hungarian, English, Italian and more. Many fans chose to simply compliment her using emoji as her replies were flooded with heart-eye and heart emoji.

“You’re a doll angel,” a female follower wrote, along with an angel emoji.

“Pretty. Have a nice day,” a fan commented with five different emoji.

“You are breathtakingly beautiful,” another replied.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” one excited fan complimented.

As covered by The Inquisitir, Varga gained a large Italian following since she started dating soccer star Graziano Pelle. The model takes fitness as seriously as her boyfriend, and has posted several workout videos on her Instagram page. Earlier this month she showed fans how to do four lower-body exercises at-home. Varga performed the workout in black leggings and a matching top.