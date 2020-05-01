Carmen Electra Poses In A Bikini Top While Holding A Dripping Ice Cream Cone

Carmen Electra wowed her 1.1 million followers with one of her most recent Instagram uploads, this one a throwback shot of the former Playboy model wearing a bikini top and holding a melting ice cream cone.

Carmen stared at the camera seductively, giving some serious bedroom eyes. She wore a light pink, string bikini top emblazoned with carnation-colored hearts on the cups. The top stood out against her bronzed skin. Her buxom bust and ample cleavage were on full display in the sultry image.

She pressed one arm against her chest, which emphasized her bust even more. Her other hand held a scoop of strawberry ice cream in a cone. The ice cream dripped all over her fingers and ran down her wrist. Her arms appeared toned and sculpted.

Her hair was parted in the middle, and featured side bangs that swept across her forehead and fell just past her eyes. Carmen wore her chocolate locks tied back into pigtails. Her tousled tresses cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves. Caramel-colored strands stood out against her brunette hair.

Her brows were groomed and shaped and arched high over her ocean blue eyes. She looked upwards in the shot, her feathery lashes hitting her brow bone. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara, and her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. Her waterline was smudged with a charcoal shadow.

Carmen’s eager fans flocked to the comments section of the image in droves, showering her with praise and compliments on the throwback look. While some followers opted to comment solely with emoji, other users left lengthier messages for the actress.

As of press time, the racy photo racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 660 comments.

Some chose to comment on the melting ice cream in her hand.

“Damn lady did you forget that’s ice cream,” asked one fan, punctuating their comment with a vanilla swirl and crying laughing emoji.

Another complimented her for wearing a bikini top while consuming the ice cream.

“Smart idea wearing a bikini while eating ice cream. So it won’t drip on your clothes,” they shared. “Red sauce always finds a way on my shirts.”

Others still were in awe of her beauty.

“Someone help me pick my tongue off the ground please,” joked a social media user.

“Phenomenally gorgeous,” wrote another, including a flame and heart-eye emoji.

As Carmen Electra fans and The Inquisitr readers know, she often shares throwback images on her Instagram account, sizzling snapshots of the model wearing revealing lingerie, swimsuits, and more.