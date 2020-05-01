Sofia Bevarly Is A Bombshell In Tight Tank Top & Miniskirt

Sofia Bevarly took to Instagram to share another sexy upload that showcased her gorgeous figure. The Friday afternoon post proved to be the perfect send-off into the weekend and saw the model in a skimpy tank top and miniskirt.

The sizzling snap captured the model posing in an indoor space that was furnished with a white barstool, a chic black end table, and a tall green plant. She did not geotag the post, but she has been spending her time in Florida during the quarantine.

Sofia leaned one arm on the chair beside her and ran her hand through her dark tresses. In the caption of her post, she asked her fan to guess what ethnicity she is while also tagging retailer Fashion Nova to credit them for her sexy look.

She opted for an outfit that highlighted her killer curves. She rocked an orange top with sheer fabric that exposed her black bra underneath. The plunging neckline just barely covered her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the garment. The piece boasted thin straps that allowed her trim arms to be on display.

On her lower-half, she sported a tight denim skirt that sat snug on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure. The garment hit on her upper thigh and exposed her shapely legs and all-over glow.

She kept her look simple and only sported a pair of tiny silver hoop earrings that popped against her dark tresses. Sofia wore her long locks swept to the side, and they spilled on one of her shoulders. As for glam, the model opted for a minimal application of makeup that included a soft pink hue on her lips and an expresso eyeliner that accentuated her big, brown eyes.

Fans of the model flooded the new post with love. It has amassed over 19,000 likes and 300-plus comments in a few short hours. Many complimented Sofia’s outfit and her killer figure, while others guessed her ethnicity.

“Yes, I say a little Latino and English,” one fan guessed.

“I don’t know, but you look so pretty Sofia,” a second chimed in alongside a few flame emoji.

“I’m going to say originally from Brazil, and again I will say, you are a goddess,” one more fan commented.

Earlier this week, Sofia put on another skin-baring display and flaunted her figure in a sexy crop top while promoting hand sanitizer. That post also earned her rave reviews from fans.