Qimmah Russo Shows Off Gym-Honed Physique In Black Sports Bra And Denim Cut Offs

Qimmah Russo encouraged her 1.5 million Instagram followers to get outdoors for their workout routines in a recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer was at a park and rocked a black sports bra which showed off her impressively sculpted abdominal muscles. She wore it with a pair of extremely short matching denim cutoffs and sported a purple beanie as well plus black fingerless gloves.

During the minute-long clip, Qimmah explained that she went to the location of the video to shoot a new workout routine because she wanted a change of scenery.

“I kinda changed the ambiance today and that was the focus of the video,” she said. “I know stuff gets boring, I know it gets boring training at home, I know the same thing gets really repetitive. So, I think it’s important to remind you guys… what things you need to do to keep fitness fun.”

Qimmah also shared that she hiked up a mountain with a 50-pound dumbbell to get to her shooting location. She mentioned that she has two of these weights but said that bringing them both would have been impossible.

She went on to add that the circuit she shot at the park will be available on her YouTube channel.

The video has been viewed more than 60,000 times, as of this writing and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans thanked her for the bubbly en she displayed in the brief clip.

“U are a bundle of positive energy and inspiration for all of us,” one person wrote.

Others had more generic compliments for her.

“Great video and backdrop‼️ Sun out guns out‼️” another Instagram user added.

“You look beautiful sweetheart!!” a third commented.

“Waouh!!” a fourth Instagram user wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “You are superb always so magnificent and determined. I [sic] love to continue like this.”

While she didn’t work out in this recent clip of hers, Qimmah demonstrated her impressive strength in one of her previous videos. In it, she turned over a 475-pound tire all by herself. With her hair in two pigtail buns and dressed in a black sports bra and blue shorts, Qimmah bent over to lift the huge rubber obstacle in front of her, using her knee to help propel it forward.

In her caption, she declared that “defeat is a mindset,” an aptly inspirational message to accompany the video.