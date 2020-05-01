Lawyers For Donald Trump’s Company Reportedly Sent Michael Cohen Letter Asking To Stop Writing Tell-All Book

Lawyers representing Donald Trump’s company reportedly sent a letter to Michael Cohen, asking him to stop writing a tell-all book about Trump from his time as the president’s personal lawyer.

The report from ABC News claims that one of the top attorneys for the Trump Organization sent Cohen a letter on Thursday reminding him of a nondisclosure agreement that prevents him from speaking publicly about anything related to Trump, his family, or the company.

Cohen — who was sentenced to federal prison on a series of charges, including campaign finance fraud for his payment to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump — was initially told he’d be granted an early release due to the coronavirus outbreak and could serve the remainder of his time in home confinement. The ABC News report claimed that the early release was rescinded, however, and Cohen would continue to serve time in an upstate New York prison. He is scheduled for release in November 2021.

Cohen has reportedly been working on a book that would go into detail about his work, including what a source told The Daily Beast would be some revealing stories about his time with Trump.

“Michael’s stories about Trump are incredible,” the source said. “He has saved a lot of them for when the time is right and the time is now right. Michael spent a long time with Trump — he is going to go into everything and he’s not going to hold anything back. He has paid his dues and he’s pissed he had to go to jail for this.”

Cohen, once one of Trump’s fiercest defenders as he was running for president, has since turned and revealed damaging information about the president in testimony to Congress last year. As NPR noted, Cohen called Trump a racist and said that he was a “con man” who initially meant to use his political aspirations as an “infomercial” to further himself.

Among the revelations from Cohen was a claim that Trump’s camp encouraged him to lie to Congress about ongoing negotiations between Trump’s company and Russians regarding a Trump Tower deal in Moscow that went on much longer than Trump had initially claimed, stretching into the 2016 presidential campaign. The revelation came as the investigation into Russian collusion was in its final weeks.

Trump denied all of Cohen’s allegations, with attorney Jay Sekulow releasing a statement saying Cohen’s claim about the Trump Tower Moscow deal was “completely false.”