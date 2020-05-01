WWE News: Michelle McCool Discusses Real-Life Heat With Hall Of Famer

As documented by Sportskeeda, former WWE superstar Michelle McCool recently appeared on Instagram Live for an interview with Nine Lives Apparel. During the interview, McCool opened up about a variety of topics, including her real-life beef with Beth Phoenix.

According to McCool, the WWE Hall of Famer gave her a concussion after botching a Glam Slam during a match between the pair. However, McCool kept quiet about the injury, assuming that Phoenix would never find out about the incident and everyone involved could move on from it. However, Phoenix reportedly discussed the interview years later in a WWE Magazine article, confirming that she knew what happened.

McCool then went on to discuss how the incident became news again a couple of weeks ago after a meme depicting the botched move appeared on Twitter. When several fans asked Phoenix to explain what happened, the Hall of Famer reportedly said that there’s “two sides to every story.” According to McCool, she was confused by this statement and decided to personally reach out to Phoenix for answers.

McCool then revealed that Phoenix responded to her message several days later, telling her that both of them should be “grateful,” presumably talking about their successful careers and starting families after retiring from wrestling. However, Phoenix supposedly didn’t answer McCool’s question, and decided to unfollow her on social media afterward.

McCool also said that she believes Phoenix’s response to fans was “calculated” in an effort to potentially make her look bad. In the eyes of Twitter users, it appears as if McCool did something to warrant the injury, but the former WWE superstars appeared to be confused about Phoenix’s side to the story.

However, McCool did state that she’s received a lot of hate from people because of her marriage to The Undertaker. While she didn’t elaborate on the matter, she was clearly commenting on how some wrestlers believe that their colleagues receive opportunities based on who they date, which can result in jealousy. Given that The Undertaker has been a locker room leader in WWE for his entire career, perhaps Phoenix and other superstars had an issue with McCool in the past.

McCool and Phoenix still make in-ring appearances from time to time, which prompted the interviewer to ask if there will be a future match between the pair. McCool responded with a simple “no,” and chalked up her beef with Phoenix as a mystery that probably won’t ever be resolved.