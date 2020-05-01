Erika Costell Stretches Out In A Skimpy Red Bikini: ‘Thirst Trappin’ On A Friday’

Erika posed in the shade.

Erika Costell kicked off her weekend by relaxing and getting a little fresh air. While the model stayed in the shade, the tiny bikini she wore outdoors was as bright as the scintillating sunlight.

On Friday, the 27-year-old influencer took to Instagram to share a modeling shot from home with her 3.7 million followers. Erika was pictured rocking a vibrant red string bikini that featured a tie-dye print with splashes of orange. The top half of her bathing suit had two bottom strings instead of one, and a piece of metallic hardware adorned the center of the bust. It bore the bikini’s brand name, Gia.

The top also had halter ties and triangle cups that clung to Erika’s perky chest. Her adjustable slide-style bottoms had short ties on the sides. The strings were pulled up high on the model’s narrow hips and knotted in tiny bows. The bottoms’ gathered front sat down low on Erika’s midsection, leaving most of her flat stomach exposed. She lengthened her torso even more by stretching her arms up over her head.

Erika was posing on a white lounger with the back tilted up at an angle. She had her back arched and her knees bent. The back of her left manicured hand was resting against the side of her head.

The model was turning her head towards the camera. Her hazel eyes were sparkling, and she had a sultry expression on her flawless face. Her beauty look included nude gloss on her full lips, dark fluttery eyelashes, and shimmery champagne eye shadow. Her skin had a gorgeous all-over glow. She was wearing her dark hair parted down the center and pulled back.

Erika accessorized her swimwear with a gold medallion necklace, a bangle bracelet on her left wrist, and tiny hoop earrings.

The model’s photo shoot took place on a shaded patio. In the caption of her post, she wrote that she was “thirst trappin.'”

As of this writing, Erika’s followers have pressed the “like” button on her post over 89,000 times. The Victoria’s Secret model also received an avalanche of effusive praise in the comments section.

“Your body is goals,” read one response to her photo.

“Definition of perfection!!!” gushed another fan.

“Erika you are the most beautiful person in the world,” a third admirer wrote.

“You’re so pretty, I’m jealous. Lol,” read a fourth comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Erika also left her fans in awe by posing in a tiny denim bandeau top. The popular YouTuber often shares modeling photos with her Instagram followers, and they are always well-received by her many devotees.