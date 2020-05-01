‘Insecure’ Gets Picked Up For A Fifth Season, Three Weeks After It Returned To HBO

HBO‘s Insecure will officially return for Season 5.

Deadline reports the network renewed the half-hour comedy just three weeks after its Season 4 premiere. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the show was created by and stars Issa Rae. Throughout the past three seasons, viewers have watched Issa’s character, Issa Dee, navigate adulthood, her love life, and her friendships.

Current series regulars also include Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales. Orji, Rothwell, and Seales portray Issa’s best friends, Molly, Kelli and Tiffany, respectively. As for Ellis, the actor plays Issa’s ex-boyfriend, Lawrence.

Insecure was spawned from Rae’s popular web series, Awkward Black Girl. Since it launched in 2016, Insecure has been a hit and is often buzzed about on social media. The show was one of the first to present millennial women of color on network television.

For Amy Gravitt, EVP Programming at HBO, the decision to renew the series was a no-brainer. Gravitt released a statement on Friday, May 1, to express her excitement for a new season of Issa and her friends.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for the fifth season,” Gravitt shared. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

As previously stated, Insecure returned to HBO on Sunday, April 12. The fourth season came almost two years after Rae announced she wanted to focus on projects outside of her show. This year, she showed her fans why she had to put the show on hiatus.

She starred in The Photograph opposite Lakeith Stanfield in February. Rae is also starring in The Lovebirds with co-star Kumail Nahjiani. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie will air on Netflix.

In addition to her new roles as a leading lady, Rae is also venturing out into the music world. She recently launched her music label, The Raedio. According to its Instagram page, the label “empowers artists and provides music supervision services.”

While Insecure‘s fans can count on seeing more episodes of the show in the future, it adds further anticipation for what’s to come in Season 4. The season began with Issa working on her block party. As Rae promised before the season aired, Issa was planning for her future and attempting to stay out of the drama.

However, the season is turning out to be quite the opposite. In addition to fighting with Molly, she and Lawrence might rekindle their old romance. Episode 3 ended with Lawrence sending Issa a DM, even though he currently has a girlfriend.