WWE Rumors: Triple H Reportedly Wanted To Push Released Superstar

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Curtis Axel was released from his WWE contract as the company continues to trim the roster as a means to cut costs. While the news didn’t come as a huge surprise given Axel’s lack of opportunities in recent months, a new report claims that the former superstar was reportedly in line for a main event push at one time.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Triple H was a big fan of the third generation superstar and son Curt Hennig. “The Game” had high hopes for the performer, and was instrumental in his minor push seven years ago.

“He was pushed as one of the top stars in developmental. At the same time they liked his athletic ability and that he was tall. He was brought to the main roster and expected to be a star. Paul Levesque in particular thought he was going to be one of the flagship stars of the company. His first run as Michael McGillicutty went nowhere. The run where he was supposed to be a star was in the spring of 2013 when he was given the name Curtis Axel with Paul Heyman as his manager.”

Axel was given a brief run with the Intercontinental Championship during his time with Heyman, and Triple H even put him over in a singles match, which is rare for superstars in WWE. After losing the title, he was paired with Ryback as part of a duo managed by Heyman, but neither superstar was given a push after that.

EXCLUSIVE: @RealCurtisAxel still BOLIEVES in @TheBoDallas, and he got his former outcast partner a match TONIGHT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/9OUxoKlRgh — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2016

After WWE lost faith in Axel as a potential top star, he became a comedy character who got over with the fans, despite never receiving a significant push as a reward for his efforts. During this time, he teamed up with Damien Sandow to impersonate Hulk Hogan and Macho Man, respectively. He was also a member of the short-lived Social Outcasts faction, followed by a tag team with Bo Dallas known as The B Team.

The pairing of Axel and Dallas was successful for a short time, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships after becoming fan favorites because of their entertaining antics. Their reign didn’t last long, however, and they became enhancement talents once again.

Axel proved that he had the potential to be a star in WWE, and he’ll probably do well in his career outside of the company. His talent, combined with his wrestling heritage, is undeniable, and he’s bound to reinvent himself on the independent scene.