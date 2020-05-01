Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Amazing Curves In Tiny Skintight Dress

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto demanded the attention of thousands of fans on social media after she posted a sexy new series of herself on Friday, May 1. The social media starlet took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers.

The 26-year-old model — who is mostly known for being an Instagram influencer — was photographed indoors, in front of a white wall, for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. She took center stage in the series as she switched between a number of sexy poses and angles. Furthermore, in most of the images, Natalia directed her gaze into the camera’s lens. Meanwhile, her long brunette hair, which featured blond highlights, did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Natalia rocked a full face of makeup for the snaps that complemented her tanned complexion, including foundation, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, a light-brown lipstick, and mascara. Additionally, she was dressed to kill in a black dress that flaunted her killer figure.

The dress, which featured two thin straps that went over Natalia’s shoulders and down her back, looked to be made out of a stretch material as it tightly hugged her figure. The garment’s plunging neckline stole the show, though, as Natalia showcased her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage. The model added even more sexiness to the look by opting to go braless underneath the dress, which had the words “limited edition” written on it.

She accessorized the outfit with a watch on her left wrist, a pair of earrings, and a necklace.

The beauty did not include a geotag for the snap, but engaged with her followers in the post’s caption by asking them what they were up to. She further revealed that the dress was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered up with.

The sexy snapshots were met with instant approval and support from thousands of Natalia’s fans, amassing more than 42,000 likes in just an hour. An additional 400 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“You’re just the most amazing person” one social media user commented.

“You are definitely limited edition,” added a second fan.

“How are you this hot,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful as always,” complimented a fourth person.

Natalia has shared a number of smoking-hot looks on her social media account lately. On April 26, she wowed her fans after she sported a one-piece bikini that left very little to the imagination as it showed off her curvaceous assets, per The Inquisitr. That post has garnered more than 80,000 likes so far.