Nicole Scherzinger Wears Red Silk Garment & Floral Crown In Honor Of Lei Day

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself in honor of Lei Day.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper stunned in what appeared to be a strapless red silk garment that was tied up at the front. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no accessories. Scherzinger sported her long dark wavy hair down and put on a floral crown on top of her head for the occasion. The headpiece consisted of multiple different flowers that were different colors. For her makeup, the singer completed her look by applying a glossy lip and black mascara.

For her most recent upload, Scherzinger shared three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured with a smile. The Pussycat Doll linked both her hands in front of her and tilted her head slightly to the right.

In the next frame, Scherzinger was photographed pouting directly at the camera lens. The “When I Grow Up” songstress stretched her head forward and placed both arms beside her.

In the third and final slide, she was snapped with a subtle smirk.

For her caption, Scherzinger wished a happy Lei Day to all her family — who she referred to as “ohana” — and friends. The “Right There” hitmaker explained that Lei Day in Hawaii symbolizes spreading love.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of people around the world are currently self-isolating. However, key workers are still expected to work during these hard times. Scherzinger wished a lot of love and gratitude to all of the essential and frontline workers who are helping others.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“You look like a princess,” one user wrote, adding the love heart emoji.

“You’re stunning! Sending love and light to you Nicole!” another devotee shared.

“You are incredibly beautiful. Inside and out!” remarked a third fan.

“These pictures just put the biggest smile on my face,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Whatever U Like” entertainer stunned in a pink corset dress during the latest episode of The Masked Singer. She sported dark straight long hair down with a fringe and accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings. To finish the look off, Scherzinger applied a glossy pink lip and black mascara.