Savannah Prez Knocks Out A ‘Booty Burner’ Workout In Lavender Shorts

Savannah Prez demonstrated a glute-focused workout in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the Belgian fitness model showed off her gym-hone quads and hamstrings in a pair of snug lavender shorts. She paired the flattering workout pants with a white crop top.

Armed with a set of weight plates, Savannah started the workout with a set of sumo squats. For this exercise, she assumed an extreme wide-legged stance with her bare feet pointed outward. With the weights lifted to her shoulders, she then bent her legs and then straightened them. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions of the exercise.

Next, she moved on to doing a set of glute kickbacks with a resistance band. For this exercise, she placed the band around her shins and leaned forward to rest her hands on a wooden block. Then she kicked her right leg behind her, stretching the band as she did so. Her caption suggested doing 20 repetitions on each leg.

The third clip saw her knock out. a set of reverse lunges into kickbacks with the weight plates on her shoulders once more. For this exercise, she had to take large steps behind her before she bent both knees. After standing back up, she lifted the active leg behind her before she lowered it to repeat the lunge.

A series of hip abductions came next. She used a resistance band for this one as well placing it around her knees. She started in a standing position with her knees close to one another and her heels raised. Then she spread her knees and closed them, using her outstretched arms to help her maintain her balance.

The post has been liked over 13,000 times as of this writing and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their reactions to the exercise demonstration.

“You look sooooo good,” wrote fellow Instagram fitness influencer, Linn Lowes.

“You’re so pretty and this video is very impressive,” a second person commented before adding a string of emoji to the comment.

Amid the compliments, fans had questions for Savannah.

“What does going down to the knees do exactly? Seems painful,” one person asked, likely in reference to the kneels to squats that Savannah did in the last video of the series.

“You don’t feel anything in the knees!” Savannah wrote in her reply. “Emphasis is fully on the adductors & glutes.”