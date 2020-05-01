Iulia Valentina Shows Off Curvaceous Physique In Sexy Black Bikini

Iulia Valentina enticed her 1.3 million followers when she posted a sizzling hot update on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 30. In the new snapshot, the Romanian model slipped into a sexy bikini that flaunted her enviable curves.

The 26-year-old rocked an all-black two-piece that perfectly showcased her amazing figure. The top featured tiny cups, as well as a deep neckline that displayed ample cleavage. The minuscule cups barely covered her entire breasts, but that didn’t bother her at all. The spaghetti straps that provided support clung to her lean shoulders. It also appeared that the garment had a front closure.

She wore a pair of matching bottoms that boasted a simple design and a snug fit. Extra straps were criss-crossed over Iulia’s slim midsection, highlighting her flat stomach. The high leg cuts helped accentuate her lean thighs.

In the snap, Iulia stood in front of a tiled bathroom wall, posing front and center with her hip slightly angled to the side. Although her legs were not shown in the snap, her right foot appeared to be positioned slightly forward. She tugged at the sides of her bottoms as she faced the camera with a serious expression.

She tied her honey blond hair up in a sleek ponytail, its long strands hanging over her shoulder, grazing her breast. She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup that included a dewy foundation, filled-in eyebrows, black mascara, subtle eyeshadow, bronzer, and pink lip gloss. She accessorized with her usual cross pendant necklace, a thick chain necklace, a pair of sparkly stud earrings, a bangle, and a ring.

While she owns a swimwear brand, Iulia didn’t share whether the bathing suit she wore in the photo belonged to her line. She also didn’t tag an exact location on where the picture was taken.

Many of her social media fans loved the new addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the new upload has racked up more than 92,900 likes and over 1,000 comments. Some of her followers and several influencers went to the comments section to write compliments on her jaw-dropping pic. Others were left speechless by the sheer display of skin. Instead, they decided to chime in using their choice of emoji.

“Cute bathing suit! I have always adored your body shape, and I think you are so pretty,” gushed an admirer.

“You are looking so fine. The thickness and curves are so sexy! What a lovely bikini body,” wrote another fan.

“You are so stunning!” added a third Instagram user.