Paris Hilton Is A ‘#PoolGirl’ In Steamy Throwback Photos

Paris Hilton sizzled in several of her latest Instagram uploads, sharing sultry throwback shots by the pool while wearing a bright pink bikini.

The socialite sported a bubblegum pink bandeau top with a cutout at the cleavage. Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display. The bikini bottoms hugged her hips. She paired the two-piece with multicolor heels, amping up the sex appeal of the ensemble.

Her platinum hair grazed her shoulders. A full bang swept over her forehead. Angled tresses appeared in layers and framed her face.

Her makeup palette matched the hue of the swimsuit. She wore a sparkly shimmer on her lids. Her icy blue eyes were lined with kohl liner. Her lashes were coated with black mascara. A warm, pink blush was brushed on her cheeks, emphasizing her cheekbones. She finished the look with a bright pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the first photo, Paris looked directly at the camera, bending over at the waist as she skimmed the pool with a blue pool skimmer. Her body was turned sideways, and her legs seemed as if they went on forever. It appeared to be a gorgeous day in Beverly Hills, California, with the sunlight making her sun-kissed skin glow even more. The blue sky shined. A white mansion sat high on a hill in the background. A glass of champagne sat full on the diving board.

The second picture featured Paris staring seductively at the lens, her hourglass physique on full display for the camera. She held the pool skimmer across her midriff. A stray string from the bikini crossed over her abdomen. She wore a diamond ring on one finger and a bracelet on her wrist. She also wore a gold necklace.

Paris’ ardent fans flocked to the comments sections of the photos in droves. The first shot racked up more than 62,800 likes and over 860 comments. The second piece of footage, which was posted a day later than the first image, hit over 21,600 double-taps and more than 440 comments at the time of this writing.

Some social media users were totally on board to have Paris as their pool girl.

“I’ll pay you in food to come clean my pool,” one follower joked. “Do you even eat Steak and Shrimp?”

“Hire you in a heart beat Paris,” said another, including a smiley face blowing a kiss. “Yassss.”

Another fan used Paris’ iconic catchphrase in their response.

“That’s so hot Paris,” they wrote, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

Others threw it back to the celebrity’s iconic reality series.

“Simple life vibes,” they shared. “Beverly Hills style.”