Genesis Lopez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy String Bikini

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, May 1, American fitness model Genesis Lopez uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 4.8 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo shows the 26-year-old striking a seductive pose in what appears to be her backyard on a sunny day. A sizable tree and a fence can be seen in the blurred background. Genesis stood with her back arched, facing away from the photographer. She turned her head to gaze directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Genesis flaunted her fantastic physique in a lavender, halterneck string bikini, much to the delight of her audience. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her round bottom and impressive back muscles. Fans could also catch a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The Instagram star finished off the sexy look with gold hoop earrings.

For the casual photoshoot, Genesis styled her damp, caramel-colored hair in a deep side part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured filled-in eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to describe their Friday night plans.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request.

“I’m working but I’m happy so it’s not all bad how are you doing Genesis? Have a great day/night my friend,” wrote a commenter.

“Watching something on Netflix as every night,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“I’m obsessed with you!!!! You’re such a babe,” gushed a fan.

“Absolutely stunning figure, so [b]beautiful. Luv [sic] ya [sic],” added a different devotee, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

Genesis has not yet responded to the comments. The cheeky photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, the model drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a yellow lingerie set. That post has been liked more than 130,000 times since it was shared.