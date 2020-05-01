Dua Lipa Goes Braless In White Tank Top On Instagram

Singer Dua Lipa posted two lighthearted flicks of herself on Instagram Friday, with just one thing missing: her bra.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer had a cheeky look on her face in the first picture, gazing to the side while smiling in a playful way. She looked fresh-faced in the naturally sunlit photographs with rosy red cheeks, minus the light berry-colored lipstick. Her full eyebrows were filled in, and her blond and brunette hair was tied up in a top bun. Her black shades were sitting atop her head. Her left arm tattoo is also visible.

The 24-year-old wore a gold pendant necklace, with a choice of small hoop earrings. The white tank top feature an upside-down, crescent moon in the middle. Her breasts were pretty visible in the shot, due to the almost see-through thin material of the shirt. Her nipples were also in view. The second photo showed Dua — in what looked like mid-conversation as her lips were perched up in an almost kissy-face — lifting her arm, with her fingers pointed at the camera. The arm-raise made another tattoo visible on her forearm. She geotagged the upload in London, United Kingdom, letting her followers know she is home and safe.

The photos seem to be taken from home, as everyone is quarantining due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, Dua has been seen wearing a face mask and staying safe during these times. She was wearing the mask to leave home in a previous upload to social media, where she was seen wearing a daisy print crop top and black jeans, telling fans she was just running to grab “dishwasher tablets.”

In just eight hours, the “New Rules” chart-topper received over three million likes and more than 14,200 comments on her photos from fans enjoying the cute photos. She captioned the post writing, “on the days we got so spoilt with sunshine,” alluding to the sun shining on her whilst taking the photos.

“Dua is so cute,” commented one fan.

“OMG I love you soo much,” wrote another user.

“Innocent queen,” said a third user.

“Why are you this pretty girl!” wrote a fourth fan.

According to the Daily Mail, Dua revealed how happy she was on Friday when a New Zealand radio host asked her if she was going to be an auntie to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby. The singer is dating model Anwar Hadid, Gigi’s younger brother.

“Yeah,” she confirmed. “It’s very exciting news. We’re very, very excited.”