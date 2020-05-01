Lauren Dascalo Looks Smoking Hot In Snakeskin Crop Top & Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

Lauren Dascalo kicked off the weekend by flaunting her figure on social media. She uploaded a series of snaps to Instagram that saw her looking smoking hot in a snakeskin crop top and a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms.

Lauren’s top featured shades of bright yellow along with a pale green and black. It also had a low-cut neckline that showed plenty of her cleavage. The number came to a point on the bottom front, drawing the eye to her flat abs. Her bottoms were black with silver details on the sides. She accessorized the flirty look with layered pendant necklaces. She also sported a pale pink polish on her nails.

Lauren’s post consisted of three pictures that captured her standing outside next to a house near a window. A tree, along with other foliage, was visible on one side of the house.

The first snapshot showed Lauren from a side view with an emphasis on her perky booty. Tan lines on her hip kept all of the attention on her backside and flat tummy. She smiled as she looked at something off to the side.

In the second image, the model faced the camera. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips and slender waist. She tiled her head and wore a serious expression on her face. Her long hair was tossed over one shoulder.

Lauren gave her followers a good look at her derrière in the last photo. She stood with her back to the camera and arched her back, putting her cheeks on display. Her layered hair cascaded down her back to her waist, drawing attention to her feminine curves.

The model went with a light application of makeup that included mascara, eyeliner, a dusting of blush on her cheeks, and a pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, she asked her followers which picture the liked the most.

Some of her admirers had a favorite, but most of them had a hard time choosing just one.

“All of them because you’re always beautiful,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Impossible choose only one and you know it,” a second admirer wrote.

“It’s a close call between them all very hard as all equally stunning,” commented a third follower.

“Seriously all 3! You look amazing,” a third fan commented.

