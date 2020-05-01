Woman Says Joe Biden Sexually Harassed Her When She Was 14

'You’re very well endowed for 14!' Biden allegedly told Eva Murry.

Another woman has come forward to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual harassment. The woman, Eva Murry, told Law & Crime that the Democratic Party‘s presumptive presidential nominee sexually harassed her when she was 14 years old.

Murry, now 26, claims the harassment took place at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in 2008. She claims to have attended the event with her aunt, former Republican Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell. At the time, O’Donnell was running a long-shot campaign against Biden.

Murry told the publication that she and her aunt briefly conversed with Biden. Biden, who was at the time representing Delaware in the United States Senate, allegedly looked at Murry, asked her how old she is, and then complimented her looks, saying that she is “very well endowed” for a 14 year old.

“When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was. I replied with my age and he replied with the comment ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’ I was confused but it was definitely weird, he looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time.”

Murry claims to have attended a few additional campaign events with her aunt. She claims to have felt uncomfortable and anxious around Biden after what allegedly transpired at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in 2008,

“I feel his comments were verbal sexual harassment. I think I was too naive to realize exactly what it meant at the time,” Murry told Law & Crime.

The publication interviewed Murry’s sister and five of her friends. Her sister and one of her friends recall being told about the incident around the time it allegedly happened, and four other friends say they were told about the encounter two or three years later after it allegedly took place.

Murry also told Law & Crime that she realizes her accusations might be viewed as politically-motivated by some, but insisted that she had to share her story. Murry, she explained, felt compelled to speak out after seeing her friends’ social media posts about the former vice president.

At least eight other women have accused Biden of unwanted touching, according to The Cut. Lucy Flores, Amy Lappos, D.J. Hill, Caitlyn Caruso, Ally Coll, Sofie Karasek, and Vail Kohnert-Yount have all spoken out about the former vice president’s allegedly inappropriate behavior.

The most explosive allegations have been made by Alexandra Tara Reade, who claims that that the Democrat sexually assaulted her in the spring of 1993. Biden has denied the accusations.