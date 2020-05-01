Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A Bikini

Brittany Matthews, the long-time girlfriend of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been frequently posting at-home workout tips on Instagram during the coronavirus outbreak. She showed off her fit figure in a white bikini for her latest update.

The fitness model has kept busy while following the stay-at-home order in recent weeks. Matthews has provided followers a series of exercises that can be performed from the comfort of their homes. Her posts often include appearances from Mahomes, and she has built a large online following. In her most recent upload she showed off the results from her workout regimen.

Matthews posed in a white swimsuit while soaking up some sun. The 24-year-old was photographed kneeling on a reclined patio chair as she basked in the sunlight outside in her backyard. Her white bikini had sunflower print on the top and bottoms. She had her blond hair in a ponytail and wore a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses on her face.

The former professional soccer player tugged on the side of her bottoms with her left hand, and had her right hand raised to her glasses as she stared straight up into the sky. Her tanned physique glistened under the sun which cast a shadow on her toned stomach, and lit up her thighs. Matthews was joined by her dog who sat behind her on the edge of the patio chair. The fitness model included a caption which mentioned how the sunlight improves her mood.

Many of her 504,000 Instagram followers enjoyed the post and over 48,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button.” The Texas native also received more than 300 comments on the bikini shot. Her replies were flooded with fire emoji, and even Mahomes commented with a smirk emoji. Several fans told the social media influencer how uplifting her posts are.

“You are goals! I look forward to your daily posts,” a female follower wrote.

“LITERALLY THE MOST PERFECT HUMAN EVER,” another fan replied.

Multiple fans joked about Matthews’ status and asked what kind of “Vitamin D” she was referring to.

“Like the sun or your mannnn?” one follower asked.

“Pat u gonna let ur women move like this??” an Instagram user wrote.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Matthews and Mahomes were high school sweethearts. The two had a long-distance relationship while Matthews played soccer overseas. In early 2019, they “put down roots” and bought a home together in Kansas City, Missouri, which reportedly cost $1.925 million.