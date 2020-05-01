‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Gets Real With Psoriasis & Dark Roots In Makeup-Free Selfie

The Bravo beauty shared a bare-faced pic on Instagram.

Stassi Schroeder posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram as she got real about her issues with psoriasis.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, posted a bare-faced photo as she quarantined at her Hollywood Hills home with her fiance, Beau Clark, amid the coronavirus crisis. In the snap, Stassi has no problem showing off her dark roots — the result of shut-down hair salons during the pandemic — and her all-natural skin that fans don’t usually get to see on the Bravo reality show.

In the caption to the post, Stassi unashamedly said her dark roots and psoriasis on her face are a “mood.” The Next Level Basic author also pointed out that she’s wearing a sweatshirt with her own picture on it.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including stylist and TV personality Jessica Mulroney, Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, and Bachelorette stars Ali Fedotwosky and Kaitlyn Bristowe reacted to the photo that showed off Stassi’s all-natural beauty.

“But still the most gorgeous. Love you,” wrote Mulroney.

“And still gorg!” added Bristowe.

“My favorite face,” wrote Stassi’s fiance Beau.

“Stassi pls do a makeup lesson on Insta!” wrote Stanger. “I love the way you do your glam. Also, I think you’re beautiful either way!”

Other fans, including several fellow psoriasis sufferers, also asked Stassi to share what products she usually uses on her skin.

Stassi has been open about her psoriasis in the past. In 2018 she told Today Style that she developed the condition — which includes red, itchy scales on the skin — six years earlier.

“It’s annoying,” Stassi told Today. “There’s really no way to control it and it comes and goes whenever it pleases.”

For the video interview, Stassi admitted that if someone were to wipe away all of her makeup they would see red patches all over her face.

The Vanderump Rules star also added that the best advice she can give to psoriasis sufferers is to “let go of any anxiety about it” because there’s nothing you can do about the condition.

“If you stress about it, it’s only going to make it worse because it’s brought on by stress a lot of the time,” she said.

Stassi, whose wedding plans with Beau are currently in limbo due to the health pandemic, is usually shown with picture-perfect makeup and hair when she’s on Vanderpump Rules.

But as far back as 2015, Stassi opened up about her issues with psoriasis. In a 2015 Instagram post, she noted that while it looks like she has flawless skin on TV, in real life the red patches are difficult to cover up and even make her feel “ugly” at times.