Jojo Celebrates Her New Album Release In Sexy Fishnet Dress

Singer Jojo celebrated her fourth studio album release on Instagram wearing a sparkly fishnet dress and champagne in hand.

The 29-year-old set the social media platform on fire Thursday night with the flick, telling her fans in the caption that her album is out. The see-through dress is layered on top of a black bandeau and a black undergarment. Her back is to the camera, giving a good peek at her plump derriere.

The “Too Little, Too Late” singer had her wavy, blonde tresses down her back as she turned to the camera with her best smize. Her makeup looked flawless with her filled in eyebrows, pink lips, and evenly-layered foundation. She was also rocking a gold ring and gold bracelets. For good measure, she also had a bottle of champagne in her hand, telling followers in her caption “who needs a glass, I’m a savage – bout to drink this champagne out the bottle.”

In 14 hours, Jojo received over 168,000 likes and more than 4,800 comments with friends, celebrities and fans alike celebrating the release with her.

“ALBUM OF THE YEAR!! SO SO GOOD,” declared a fan.

“Girl when I tell say you put your damn FOOT INTO THIS ALBUM. I can’t even choose a favorite song bc all of them are so damn good,” said a second user.

“SHE SNAPPED YOUR HONOR!!” another person wrote, adding flame, pink heart and heart-eyed emoji.

“Congratulations! I am sooooo happy for you,” wrote a fourth user.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jojo talked about the new album, titled Good To Know, talking all about the album and releasing it during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My inspiration was a lot of hip-hop, sonically.” the singer said. “I was definitely influenced by some of my favorite Canadian artists like The Weeknd, Tory Lanez, and Drake.”

She also talked about releasing it during a worldwide pandemic, when other artists have chosen to push back their releases.

“No apprehension for me because I have been in a holding pattern for so much of my career where we have to change the plan or derail,” explained Jojo. Jojo had a public, ongoing dispute with her former record label Blackground Records that prevented her from releasing music. This situation, plus her family’s history resulted in her being diagnosed with clinical depression.

After releasing a third album called Mad Love in 2016, she also told Entertainment Weekly that she was scared that people were not going to care about her anymore. However, with this album, she was far from nervous to release it — saying she was “grateful” that her fans never left her and keep selling out her tours.