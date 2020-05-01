JoJo Celebrates Her New Album Release In A Sparkly Fishnet Dress

Singer JoJo celebrated her fourth studio album release on Instagram, wearing a sparkly fishnet dress and holding a bottle of champagne in her latest update.

The 29-year-old set the social media platform on fire Thursday night with the flick, telling her fans in the caption that her album is out. The see-through dress was layered on top of a black bandeau and a black undergarment. She turned her back to the camera, offering a peek at her plump derriere.

The “Too Little, Too Late” singer had her wavy blond tresses down her back as she turned to the camera with her best smile. Her makeup looked flawless with her filled-in eyebrows, pink lips, and evenly-layered foundation. She also rocked a gold ring and gold bracelets. For good measure, she had a bottle of champagne in her hand, referencing the drink in her caption.

JoJo received over 168,000 likes and more than 4,800 comments in the 14 hours since she posted the snap, with friends, celebrities, and fans alike celebrating the moment with her.

“ALBUM OF THE YEAR!! SO SO GOOD,” declared a fan.

“Girl when I tell say you put your damn FOOT INTO THIS ALBUM. I can’t even choose a favorite song bc all of them are so damn good,” said a second user.

“SHE SNAPPED YOUR HONOR!!” another person wrote, adding flame, pink heart, and heart-eyes emoji.

“Congratulations! I am sooooo happy for you,” wrote a fourth follower.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, JoJo talked about the new album, titled Good To Know, talking about the release and how she dropped it during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My inspiration was a lot of hip-hop, sonically,” the singer said. “I was definitely influenced by some of my favorite Canadian artists like The Weeknd, Tory Lanez, and Drake.”

She also talked about releasing it during a worldwide crisis, when other artists have chosen to push back their releases.

“No apprehension for me because I have been in a holding pattern for so much of my career where we have to change the plan or derail,” explained JoJo.

JoJo has an ongoing public dispute with her former record label Blackground Records that prevented her from releasing music. This situation, plus her family’s history, resulted in her being diagnosed with clinical depression.

After releasing a third album called Mad Love in 2016, she also told Entertainment Weekly that she was scared that people were not going to care about her anymore. However, with this release, she was far from nervous to release it, saying she was “grateful” that her fans never left her and still keep selling out her tours.