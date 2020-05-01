Rachel Ward Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Gray Sports Bra & Sexy Pink Panties

Rachel Ward took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to share yet another racy photo of herself. The model flashed her fit figure while snapping a selfie in the mirror.

In the stunning shot, Rachel looked like a total smokeshow sporting a skintight gray sports bra. The garment clung to her ample bust and showcased her toned shoulders and arms.

She added a pair of hot pink panties that fit snugly on her curvy hips and exposed her long, lean legs in the process. She also wore a white zipper hoodie that fell off of her shoulders. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, rings on her fingers, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

Rachel sat in a white chair as she pose for the photo. She wrapped one arm around her waist while the other held her phone. She turned her head to the side and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Rachel’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands. She pulled her locks back into a ponytail behind her head, but left her bangs loose and tucked behind her ear.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The application included thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and darkened brows to define her eyes even further.

Her bronzed skin was illuminated with the pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Rachels 592,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. The photo raked in more than 2,500 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also left over 80 messages in the comments section.

“Love this!! Your pics are such inspo to me!” one follower stated.

“You look fantastic beautiful,” another wrote.

“You are unreal! We love your whole style and content!” a third social media user gushed.

“You amaze me,” a fourth comment read.

Rachel is known for showing off her stunning style in her Instagram photos. She also flaunts her flawless figure in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel recently delighted her followers when she flashed her cleavage and tiny waist in a black sports bra and matching high-waisted panties. To date, that upload has pulled in more than 13,000 likes and over 260 comments.