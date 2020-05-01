Sophie Dee Goes Braless Under Soaking-Wet White Bodysuit In Scandalous New Snapshot

Sophie Dee went scantily clad in her latest Instagram photo, and her fans are loving the sight. The sizzling new social media share captured the model rocking a wet white bodysuit with no bra, putting her killer curves on display.

Sophie took to her account on April 30 to share the eye-popping update with her 6.8 million fans. She did not use a geotag to give away her location but instead used the space to direct her followers to the link in her bio, which featured her Only Fans page. Sophie posed front and center in her kitchen, which was furnished with white cabinets and a colorful tile backsplash. The kitchen sink faucet appeared right in front of her, and she looked into the camera with a sultry gaze. Sophie kept the caption simple and wished her fans a good morning. The model rocked one of her hottest outfits to date in the scandalous new update.

The photo captured the model in a sheer white bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her curvy figure. The piece was drenched in water, and her entire chest and tummy were visible through the fabric. The number boasted a plunging neckline that showed generous views of cleavage and her overall glow. Its capped sleeves fit snug on her arms and exposed them in their entirety. The outfit featured a dangerously high cut, allowing for her thick thighs to be put on display. Fans were also treated to a view of the colorful butterfly tattoos on the model’s side.

Sophie did not add any further accessories to her look, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her skimpy attire. She wore her two-toned locks with a straight middle part while her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. The sexy look would not be complete without a full application of makeup that brought out her bold features. She wore defined brows and an orange-hued eye shadow on her big, brown eyes. Sophie also added a few coats of mascara and a light pink gloss. She appeared to have a filter on the photo, which highlighted her blemish-free skin.

Fans have not been shy about showing their love for the sexy new update. The fiery post has raked in over 201,000 likes and 2,900-plus comments in 24 hours.

“You are my crush @sophiedee love you so much,” one fan raved alongside a few kissy-face emoji.

“Sexy morning to you stay gorgeous and incredible,” a second follower wrote.

“Good morning, babe. What are your plans for the day?” another asked.