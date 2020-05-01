Erykah Badu And Jill Scott Will Face Each Other In The Next Instagram Live Verzuz Battle

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott are the latest artists to sign up for the renowned Verzuz battle on Instagram live.

Due to artists being unable to perform live amid the coronavirus pandemic, social media battles have allowed music lovers to enjoy their favorite artists from the comfort of their homes. While several male artists like Babyface, Teddy Riley, Jermaine Dupri, and Dallas Austin have gone against one another, social media users were itching to see two female musicians go head-to-head, per BET.

Verzuz announced on Friday that Badu and Scott would be stepping up as the first women to go against each other on the platform. On the platform’s Instagram page, it was announced that the battle is in partnership with Femme it Forward. Femme it Forward highlights female musicians of color and also hosts concerts and panels that feature WOC artists.

Although they’re going head-to-head via livestream, Scott and Badu have been friends for decades. Both women are neo-soul artists and have performed together at multiple festivals. Additionally, the ladies both have multiple Grammys and hit songs between them. However, Badu has had more practice than her counterpart in recent weeks. She has been using her own Instagram page to have virtual concerts. The “Quarantine Concert Series” has been something fans have enjoyed while they’re also at home.

The viral Instagram live battles were created by Swizz Beatz. He and Timbaland kicked off the event by playing some of their produced hits last month. Since then, they’ve tapped other artists to add their own flair to the battles. Beatz posted the flyer for the event on Instagram and said he’s anticipating seeing how the singers will present their music on Saturday, May 9.

“It’s time for the Queens to represent,” Beatz wrote. “@Eykahbadu vs @Missjillscott the paperwork is in. Shout out @femmeitforward let’s Go May 9th the day before Mother’s Day Zone.”

While the competition will be a friendly one, their fans expressed their excitement about seeing the two legends live.

“Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu?? It’s time,” one fan tweeted.

“Erykah Badu & Jill Scott, the magnitude, the poise, the allure, the sexy, this is just what we need!” another exclaimed.

“This ain’t a battle, it’s a cleansing,” a third commenter proclaimed.

Not only will the battle between Badu and Scott be the first to feature two women, but it’s also the first to include live singers. In past streams, producers and writers shared their tunes and followed them with back stories about the song they just played. However, those songs were created for other performers.