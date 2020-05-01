‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Michael & Willow Move Forward While Nelle Makes Plans Of Her Own

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 4 tease that the battle over Wiley will be intensifying and other relationships are hitting some speed bumps. Sasha and Chase have faked an affair to push Willow and Michael together and there is more with this situation coming next week.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Michael and Willow will be working to put their hurt feelings aside. This seemingly suggests that they will start to focus on what they can do moving forward instead of bemoaning the feelings of betrayal they have as a result of Sasha and Chase’s supposed affair.

Both Finn and Carly quickly figured out that Chase and Sasha faked this fling, but Michael and Willow believe it. Chase and Sasha did this in an effort to nudge Michael and Willow to marry to protect Wiley and it sounds as if the two of them will start to consider moving forward with that.

While Michael and Willow consider their next moves, General Hospital spoilers hint that Nelle will be doing the same. During the coming week, she will meet up with Martin and she will have a favor to ask Nina. Viewers will see Nina and Carly arguing and toward the end of the coming week, Nelle will have a proposition for someone.

Willow needs closure with Chase, West Coast. Will he use this opportunity to take Finn's advice?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/7ECsrrwwlA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 30, 2020

There is more chaos coming for Alexis and Neil as well. She is now facing questions about perjuring herself during Neil’s hearing and soon he is going to attack Julian. She will apparently come clean about something during the coming week, but it’s not clear yet what exactly that means for her law license and her chemistry with Neil.

Viewers will see more of Molly, Sam, Brando, and TJ over the next few shows, and Brook Lynn is going to end up in trouble once more. Viewers should soon see more regarding Valentin’s pursuit of taking over ELQ and General Hospital spoilers tease that Brook Lynn will figure into that in some sense.

During next Thursday’s episode, Michael is going to make a significant decision and begin to move forward with it. The courtroom battle over Wiley is coming soon, with final preparations playing out during the week of May 11.

Will Sasha and Chase’s plan be successful in keeping Wiley away from Nelle? What does the future hold for Neil and Alexis? General Hospital spoilers promise big developments as the month of May plays out and fans are ready to see what’s on the horizon.