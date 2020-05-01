Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Bikini Top

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, April 30, model Cindy Kimberly shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 6.3 million Instagram followers.

The close-up photos, taken at an undisclosed location, show the 21-year-old posing in front of a lavender trumpet vine and gorgeous green foliage. Cindy flaunted her incredible curves in a white-and-beige bikini top with scalloped edges from the clothing company, Revolve. The plunging swimwear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Cindy finished off the sexy look with numerous gold necklaces and matching earrings.

For the casual photoshoot, the stunner decided to wear her hair down in a slightly tousled style. Cindy enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her brown eyes pop by applying subtle eyeshadow to her upper lash line and shimmering highlighter to her inner corners. Her makeup also included sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Cindy placed one of her hands on the side of her face. She gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on their lips. She altered her position for the following photo by tilting her chin upward and resting her head in her hand.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided advertisement for Revolve by tagging the company.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 700,000 likes. Many of Cindy’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“[You] literally are the most beautiful human alive and [you] [can’t] tell me otherwise,” wrote a fan.

“I just can’t even your beauty is unmatched,” added a different devotee.

“You are perfect,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“D*mn you look so hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures, in which she opted to forgo a bra while wearing an unbuttoned blouse and a pair of low-rise underwear. That provocative post has been liked over 600,000 times since it was shared.