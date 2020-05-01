Katelyn Runck Goes Braless Under A Sexy Red Crop Top

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling update in which she went braless underneath a sexy red crop top. She included the geotag of Hollywood, Los Angeles on her post, and also tagged Lee LHGFX Photography, a photographer she has worked with countless times before.

Katelyn was perched at a round wooden table in the shot, with a luxurious space visible behind her, blurred to keep Katelyn the focal point of the shot. She had a large mug on the table in front of her and was holding her phone as she gazed at the camera.

Katelyn showcased her sculpted physique in a red crop top with white lettering on the front and white trim around the top edges. The top was similar to a halter-style, with thin white strings stretched around her neck. She went braless underneath the shirt, and though her cleavage wasn’t visible, fans were able to get a glimpse of side boob as her chest threatened to burst out of the crop top.

The cropped length left several inches of her chiselled stomach exposed, and she finished off the ensemble with a simple pair of white underwear. Katelyn had her legs crossed so only a bit of the underwear was visible.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her shoulders and back in an effortlessly tousled style, and bold brows framed her deep brown eyes. She appeared to have minimal makeup on in the shot, with just enough to accentuate her natural beauty.

In the first snap, she stared directly at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. In the second, she held her mug in one hand while the other hand rested on the seat beside her. She gazed off into the distance, showing off her tempting curves and sculpted physique.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 13,700 likes within just two hours. It also received 641 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You would be the McGorgeous if you were on the menu at McDonalds,” one follower commented.

“Oh my you truly are amazing!!” another fan added, followed by a flame emoji and a heart emoji.

“Love your outfits,” one follower said.

“Perfection,” another added simply.

