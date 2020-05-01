Taylor Hill Shows Off Perfect Physique While ‘Staying Sane’ And Working Out

Taylor Hill is finding having to stay indoors and away from the world as annoying as the rest of us, it would appear. The model took to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon in order to show her more than 14 million followers how she stays sane during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hill posted a photo of herself working out alone in her home gym. Along with the photo she said she never takes days off and asked her fans if any of them were like her and were attempting to stay sane by working out.

In addition to the question, the model showed off her perfect physique and some decent arm strength. Hill held one dumbbell straight up in the air in one hand, while bracing herself on a blue workout mat with the other.

In addition to showing perfect form while lifting the weight, Hill was showing off a perfect body. She went to this particular gym wearing a pink t-shirt that she tied off at the bottom in order to show off her flat tummy. Her waist and upper thighs were covered by a pair of simple black workout shorts.

Thanks to those shorts, Hill’s fans were treated to a good look at her long, toned, and tanned legs. The model completed the simple yet somehow elegant look with a pair of white tennis shoes.

In order to keep her brown flowing locks out of the way of her workout, she tied it back with a bun on the top of the head. Near her on the floor sat a baseball cap he had apparently shed during her routine.

It was clear many of Hill’s followers were happy to see she was doing what she liked while looking good doing it.

“Such an icon,” wrote one user about the model and workout enthusiast.

“I am training in Japan,” another user wrote, wanting to show solidarity with Hill as they both found ways to try and pass the time created by the coronavirus outbreak.

A fellow model wanted to get in on the fun as well. Adi Spiegelman, who in addition to doing modeling work is also a professional tennis player commented on Hill’s post as well. Showing a sense of humor in her post, Spiegelman told Hill she could “see the cramp coming.”

Finally, one of Hill’s fans lamented it isn’t as easy for some people to get access as it is for the model. They posted they wished they had that access.