Demi Rose Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Metallic Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Demi Rose Mawby sent temperatures soaring on Friday with her latest Instagram update. The model’s post featured her looking gorgeous as she flaunted her voluptuous chest in a swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Demi’s post consisted of two photos that featured her lying on a golden yellow sofa. The pictures were taken from above and showed the model from the tops of her thighs up. Her long hair was splayed out beside her as sunlight streaming in from an unseen window hit her body.

The model’s swimsuit was about as skimpy as it could get. It was made from an iridescent, gold fabric. The top featured a neckline the plunged all the way down to her waistline, showing off her voluptuous cleavage. It had a gold detail near her belly button, calling attention to her slender waist. The suit also featured sexy cutout sections on the lower abdomen. While she did not show the back of the suit, it appeared to be a thong, as it had extremely high-cut legs that showed off her bare hips.

The first image captured Demi striking a seductive pose with her finger between her lips. She wore a slight smile on her face as she looked off to the side. Her other hand was near her neck, and both of her thumbs were under the neck of the swimsuit.

In the second picture, Demi looked smoking hot as she closed her eyes with a smoldering expression on her face. One hand was on her neck while her other hand held the neckline of the swimsuit.

The model wore a light application of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a pink gloss on her lips.

The post was a smash hit, raking in more than 130,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Demi wrote about energy.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji left in the comments section, many of her fans were loving the energy that the post exuded.

Other fans had more to say about Demi’s sultry snapshots.

“Your energy speaks very Beautifully,” quipped one admirer.

“Your energy is speaking loud and proud!” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Every day you are more and precious,” commented a third follower.

“You look stunning Omg,” gushed a fourth follower.

Earlier in the month, Demi flashed her bright smile along with her ample chest while wearing a skimpy bikini top.