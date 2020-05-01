Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Camo-Print Leggings For Almost 300-Pound Deadlift

Stephanie Sanzo shared a new deadlifting demonstration in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of camo-print leggings and a snug white tank top over a gray sports bra, the Australian fitness trainer started the clip by stating that she planned to do six to eight deadlifts with her 300-pound barbell.

“Let’s see how we go,” she said to the camera with a smile before she took a deep breath. Bending her knees, she leaned forward and took hold of the weight with an overhand grip on the right side and an underhanded one on the left. Then she lifted upwards, straightening her knees as she did so. After resting the barbell back onto the ground, she repeated the move another seven times for a total of eight reps.

In her caption, Stephanie wrote that she often gets questions about the number of deadlift repetitions that are ideal for training. She said that it depends on the individual’s goal. But she offered a list of general recommendations which stated that if a person wants to build endurance that they’d have to do 15 repetitions or more, the highest suggestion number on her list. The lowest rep count was tied to developing maximal strength at one to three deadlifts.

She also advised her fans to spend 75% of their time focusing on the rep count that’s linked to their goals and to spend the rest of it knocking out reps linked to other objectives on her list.

The video has been viewed more than 60,000 times, as of this writing and over 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several Instagram thanked her for the weightlifting advice she provided.

“Thanks for the advice,” one person wrote. “Keep posting that kind of posts, it’s very interesting. Much love.”

But a lot of the commenters had questions for Stephanie.

“Steph do you think barefoot is more beneficial than lifters? Or do you think it depends on the individual?” one person asked.

In her reply, Stephanie wrote that she prefers to be barefoot when she does but said that the preference varies between each lifter.

And more than a couple of commenters were concerned that the weight would land on her bare toes.

“Your toes nearly got squashed Steph,” a third person wrote before adding a duo of crying laughing emoji to their comment. “Just a heads up.”

“Watch you don’t drop that on your toes,” a fourth commenter wrote.