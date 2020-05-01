‘Playboy’ Model Kourtney Reppert Flaunts Buxom Physique In Plunging Top

Kourtney Reppert showed off her buxom physique to her 1.4 million Instagram followers earlier this week. The American Playboy model took to the photo-sharing platform to post an update in which she rocked a plunging top that put her voluptuous chest front and center.

The snapshot captured Reppert looking out of a small opening in a clay-colored structure. She placed her hands on either side of her body as she leaned forward. Her head was turned to the right, her eyes fixed at a point outside of the frame, as she smiled brightly. In the caption, she joked that this is her when waiting for food delivery.

Reppert wore a deep sky blue top that added a pop of color to the photo. It boasted a low-cut neckline that plunged past her chest, leaving a generous amount of her cleavage fully on display. It included a triangle structure that narrowed at the shoulders, where thin straps kept it in place. The top also featured low-cut sides, which bared quite a bit of her sideboobs and revealed she opted to not wear a bra underneath.

On her lower body, Reppert had on black bottoms with a matching belt around her hips. The bottoms sat around her navel, clinging to her fit midriff.

Reppert wore a pair of black shades on her head. Her platinum blond hair was in a middle part and styled down perfect large curls that tumbled onto her shoulders.

The photo has attracted more than 14,700 likes and over 215 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Reppert’s beauty, while also engaging with her caption.

“One of the best pictures you have ever posted,” one user raved, following the comment with a string of red heart emoji.

“Girl next door,” replied another fan, trailing the words with clinking champagne flutes, several pair of eyes, a 100-point mark, hands raised and a growing pink heart emoji.

“Boobies,” a third one chimed in, including an emoji blowing a heart kiss at the end of the reply.

“I’ll deliver,” added another, referring to her caption and pairing the message with fire and heart-eyes emoji.

Reppert often gives her Instagram fans glimpses of her sculpted physique. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted a photo of herself in a tropical swimsuit. The one-piece had a plunging neckline that once against showcased her cleavage. It included high-cut legs that bared her hips. The colorful colors boosted Reppert’s tan skin. She completely her look with a cover-up, though it was mainly hidden under her body and could only be seen covering her shoulders and arms.