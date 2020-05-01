Holly Barker Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Sheer Black Lingerie Piece On Instagram

Holly Barker went scantily clad in a revealing little ensemble for her latest Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The model showed some skin as she revealed a poem that she wrote in the caption of the post.
In the sexy snap, Holly looked drop dead gorgeous in a sheer black lingerie piece. The garment boasted thin straps to showcase her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut neckline to flaunt her abundant cleavage.
The lingerie hugged her tiny waist tightly while flaunting her flat tummy and curvy hips in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a silver chain and pendant around her neck.
Holly posed in front of a beige wall surrounded by green leaves. She bent one knee and wrapped one arm around her midsection as she looked away from the camera with a sexy smirk on her face.
Holly wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.
She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and defined brows to accentuate her features.
She complemented her tanned skin with the bronzed blush on the apples of her cheeks, as well as a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with nude lipstick.
Many of Holly’s 885,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 4,000 likes within the first four hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also shared their opinions with nearly 300 remarks on the snap.
View this post on Instagram
I get bored easily. Before allowing something to become a success or a signature, I move on. It’s like I’ve learnt my lesson and I move forward from it. My success is the ability to grow from that new platform and to discover my new normal. My speed of implementation is something I congratulate myself for. The ability to make a decision is a lot of the time the best decision to make. Don’t live in the past, decide and go. Maybe it’s the Taurus in me. Once my mind is there I only live there. I think this is why I never got homesick as a kid, why I’ve successfully moved provinces and countries. Why I elevate friendships easily and move on from relationships once they’ve run their course. These are all traits that have served me. I navigate through and discover who I’m becoming. I meet her and I run with it. I discover the beneficial traits at that point in time, align these traits with the energies and opportunities that serve them then I elevate. I think we should all adapt a form of this. To hold true your value system, but to not hold others back or allow them to keep you captive simply due to an emotion or history with. I believe we are meant to ebb and flow through life. Meeting people at the right time and then maybe losing them for a bit so that you are both able to grow independently. Sometimes they come back, but unless the growth is paralleled, we lose touch. And that’s ok. The only thing I want to lead is to not lose touch with the who that we are becoming, the who that we can be. We can live so many lives and paths and adventures while we are here. Why just be one person? • PC @lee_lhgfx Muah @karenpangmua #growth #motivation #leadership #monday
“You’re so beautiful,” one follower stated.
“What a babe,” another said.
“Gorgeous! Love this sheer bodysuit,” a third social media user declared.
“I love the feeling I get from reading your posts my friend the words get me jumping up and down in excitement. Hope you are well and having a lovely week my friend, sending you lots of love,” a fourth comment read.
Holly’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock very racy ensembles such as skimpy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and plunging tops.
As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she sizzled in an orange one-piece bathing suit while posing on the beach. That snap has raked in more than 6,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.