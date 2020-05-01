Holly Barker Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Sheer Black Lingerie Piece On Instagram

Holly Barker went scantily clad in a revealing little ensemble for her latest Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The model showed some skin as she revealed a poem that she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Holly looked drop dead gorgeous in a sheer black lingerie piece. The garment boasted thin straps to showcase her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut neckline to flaunt her abundant cleavage.

The lingerie hugged her tiny waist tightly while flaunting her flat tummy and curvy hips in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a silver chain and pendant around her neck.

Holly posed in front of a beige wall surrounded by green leaves. She bent one knee and wrapped one arm around her midsection as she looked away from the camera with a sexy smirk on her face.

Holly wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and defined brows to accentuate her features.

She complemented her tanned skin with the bronzed blush on the apples of her cheeks, as well as a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with nude lipstick.

Many of Holly’s 885,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 4,000 likes within the first four hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also shared their opinions with nearly 300 remarks on the snap.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower stated.

“What a babe,” another said.

“Gorgeous! Love this sheer bodysuit,” a third social media user declared.

“I love the feeling I get from reading your posts my friend the words get me jumping up and down in excitement. Hope you are well and having a lovely week my friend, sending you lots of love,” a fourth comment read.

Holly’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock very racy ensembles such as skimpy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she sizzled in an orange one-piece bathing suit while posing on the beach. That snap has raked in more than 6,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.